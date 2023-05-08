Lifestyle

6 most beautiful temples to visit in Cambodia

6 most beautiful temples to visit in Cambodia

Written by Apurva P May 08, 2023, 06:19 pm 3 min read

Here is a list of beautiful temples that you can checkout during your next visit to Cambodia

There are numerous temples in Cambodia that will leave travelers in a state of awe. The historic Southeast Asian nation is home to magnificent architectural evidence of the Khmer Empire's Hindu and Mahayana Buddhist faiths. The temples of Angkor are inspiring remains of what was the world's largest preindustrial urban center. Here's a list of some of the most beautiful temples in Cambodia.

Angkor Wat

The most popular and biggest among Cambodian temples is Angkor Wat. The temple's foundation stands on a 200-meter-long moat with over 45 temples inside its compound. The center of the temple has the main tower, accompanied by four towers, creating a symmetrical pattern. Each wall of the temple is covered by carvings that depict wars, Hindu legends, and old tales.

Banteay Srei

You may find Banteay Srei (Temple of Women) to be different from the other temples. Some believe that Banteay Srei was commissioned by a female Brahmin, and not a monarch, hence the name. While others believe the name is related to the intricacy of the carvings on the walls and the tiny dimensions of the buildings. This red-sandstone temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Wat Ek Phnom

Wat Phnom is a Buddhist monastery that is situated atop Phnom Penh the capital city of Cambodia. Wat Phnom was initially constructed in 1372 but has since undergone numerous reconstructions. The complex blends a natural landscape with man-made construction to produce an intriguing setting. Inside the temple premises, you can find many shrines with well-groomed gardens, old stupas and murals.

Prasat Banan Temple

The temple stands on top of a mountain. It requires visitors to climb over 300 steps to reach the temple. But the climb to the temple won't bore you as you can pause to take in the beautiful scenery around you in between. The temple has impressive carvings and beautiful views of the Sangker River with rice paddies and villages along its banks.

Angkor Thom

It is an ancient fortified temple compound with five different entrance gates. Angkor Thom is home to the well-known Bayon temple within it. Another attraction is the 350 meters-long carved space known as the "Terrace of Elephants," which is claimed to represent a great battle in Khmer history. Angkor Thom was, in fact, the last capital of the Khmer Empire.

Beng Mealea

Carved out of red sandstone, Beng Mealea (also known as Boeng Mealea), is one of the temples in Cambodia from the Angkor Wat period. Even for children, the doors are too low and uncomfortable to pass through, but the location is well-known for its exquisitely detailed carvings, which makes a trip there worthwhile - with a quiet and peaceful ambiance.