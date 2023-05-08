Lifestyle

Food poisoning: These home remedies can offer some relief

These remedies include ingredients that fight pathogens

Food poisoning is a fairly common illness that happens when one consumes food contaminated by harmful bacteria, parasites, or viruses. And depending on the intensity of the infection, symptoms and the time they may take to disappear vary from person to person. Fortunately, some natural and home remedies can help you find relief from this disease and manage your condition.

Ginger

Ginger is loaded with anti-inflammatory components that soothe your stomach lining, relieve vomiting, and manage diarrhea-like symptoms. All you have to do is, boil a cup of water with a tablespoon of grated ginger. Add some honey or sugar to taste and then sip on this drink. If not, you can also directly chew some ginger slices as it works equally well.

Apple cider vinegar

With its alkaline effect, apple cider vinegar reduces acidity. And since it is also packed with strong antibacterial properties, it helps kill bacteria that cause food poisoning. For this to work, simply add two to three spoons of apple cider vinegar in some hot water and sip on it before you consume your meals. It is safe to consume this two-three times a day.

Bananas

Bananas are light and easy to digest. The fact that they are rich in potassium and fiber, makes them a wonderful remedy that energizes your body and reduces the symptoms of food poisoning. With that said, you can either consume bananas daily or better yet, mix a few slices of banana in yogurt and eat the mixture.

Garlic

Garlic is antibacterial, antiviral, and antifungal, which is reason enough to consume it when down with food poisoning. If you are wondering how simply either swallow one small fresh garlic clove with water or drink its juice. The latter is helpful for those who can't stand the strong pungent smell of garlic. Topically, you can apply garlic oil on your belly post-meal.

Basil

The potential benefits of basil leaves also contain one that helps you get relief from food poisoning. So with that in mind, you can easily crush some basil leaves, extract their juice, and drink it along with a teaspoon of honey or cardamom powder. Since these leaves have powerful antimicrobial properties, they can kill foodborne pathogens in no time.