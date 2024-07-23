In short Simplifying... In short Kamala Harris has set a new fundraising record, amassing $81M in a single day from over 888,000 grassroots donors, many of whom are first-time contributors to the 2024 election cycle.

Major donations came from groups like 'Win with Black Women' and Future Forward, contributing to the diversity of the donor base.

Despite this success and endorsements from key figures, Harris still needs to secure her position as the presidential nominee at the Democratic National Convention. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The amount raised is the largest single-day collection in presidential history

Kamala Harris breaks fundraising record, amasses $81M in a day

By Mudit Dube 10:20 am Jul 23, 202410:20 am

What's the story US Vice President Kamala Harris's presidential campaign has set a new record by raising an unprecedented $81 million in just one day. This fundraising feat was achieved after President Joe Biden decided not to seek reelection and endorsed Harris as the Democratic Party's nominee. The amount raised is the largest single-day collection in presidential history, gathered from donations to the campaign, the Democratic National Committee, and joint fundraising committees.

Grassroots support

Over 888,000 grassroots donors contribute to Harris's campaign

The record-breaking amount was contributed by over 888,000 grassroots donors, with 60% of them making their first donation of the 2024 election cycle. Additionally, within this single-day span, 43,000 people became recurring donors. More than half of these new recurring donors signed up for weekly donations. "Already, we are seeing a broad and diverse coalition come together to support our critical work of talking to the voters that will decide this election," said Kevin Munoz, a spokesperson for Harris's campaign.

Major donations

Significant contributions from 'Win with Black Women' and Future Forward

The group 'Win with Black Women' hosted a grassroots effort that significantly contributed to the fundraising, attracting 44,000 participants and raising $1.5 million in grassroots donations alone. In addition, following Biden's decision to step aside, Future Forward, a super PAC, received $150 million worth of new commitments from major donors. The Harris campaign has emphasized the importance of these grassroots donations and the diversity of its donor base.

Endorsements and opposition

Harris yet to be elected as presidential nominee by party

Despite Biden's endorsement almost guaranteeing Harris's position as the presidential nominee, she still needs to be elected by the party's delegates during the Democratic National Convention in Chicago from August 19-22. Following Biden's decision, former president Bill Clinton endorsed Harris, and an "overwhelming majority" of state Democratic Party chairs announced their support for her. However, this fundraising success has been met with criticism from Trump's orbit, with Lara Trump dismissing the fundraising numbers as coming from "millionaires and billionaires."