What's the story

Kotak Mahindra Bank has announced a revision in its Automated Teller Machine (ATM) transaction fees.

The change is applicable for transactions at the bank's own ATMs as well as at other banks' machines.

The adjustment comes in accordance with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s recent regulatory guidelines, under which customers will be charged a fee of ₹23 per transaction for ATM banking services from May 1, 2025.