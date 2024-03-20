Next Article

MeraDoc will offer calls with doctors, pathology services, and medicine deliveries to MakeMyTrip's clientele

MeraDoc and MakeMyTrip collaborate to deliver instant medical services

By Pratyaksh Srivastava 07:17 pm Mar 20, 2024

What's the story Health-tech start-up MeraDoc has formed a strategic collaboration with travel booking giant MakeMyTrip. This partnership will enable MakeMyTrip's customers throughout India to tap into MeraDoc's digital health platform and access services round-the-clock. The goal of this alliance is to provide immediate access to MeraDoc's team of professional doctors via video and audio consultations for the travel booking company's subscribers across the country.

Services available

Comprehensive health services for MakeMyTrip customers

Beyond consultations, MeraDoc will extend pathology services, personalized follow-ups, and updates to MakeMyTrip's clientele. Prescribed medications will be delivered directly to their doorstep within two hours, regardless of their location within the country. This service is tailored to accommodate customers whether they are at home or on the move anywhere in India for business or leisure.

What is MeraDoc?

Business details and vision of MeraDoc

Established in 2021 by Sudhir Mathur, Eshaan Singh, and Adit Mathur, MeraDoc strives to make healthcare solutions accessible in India. The start-up offers subscribers a dedicated family doctor for round-the-clock consultation and boasts a network of over 35,000 pharmacies, 1,200 labs, and more than 100 specialists. Additionally, the company provides ambulance services along with emergency and hospitalization support.

Increasing scope

Broadening MeraDoc's reach through MakeMyTrip

Sudhir Mathur, founder & CEO of MeraDoc revealed that their panel of doctors carry out over 8,000 consultations daily which adds up to over four million consultations nationwide since their inception. He expressed enthusiasm about integrating their personalized services on MakeMyTrip platform for all domestic travelers. This partnership will extend MeraDoc's primary and essential health services to a larger audience, thereby enhancing the travel experience for MakeMyTrip customers.