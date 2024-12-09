Summarize Simplifying... In short After a ₹782cr loss in FY23, Myntra bounced back to profitability in FY24, thanks to a 14.71% growth in operational revenue and cost-cutting strategies.

The company's revenue, which rose to ₹5,121.8 crore, was largely driven by logistics, marketplace services, and advertising, with logistics alone contributing 47.6%.

Myntra also ventured into quick commerce with M-Now, a service delivering fashion and beauty products in just 30 minutes, marking a significant step in enhancing customer experience.

By Mudit Dube 02:49 pm Dec 09, 2024

What's the story Flipkart-owned fashion e-commerce platform Myntra has reported a remarkable financial turnaround in the fiscal year ending March 2024. The company posted a profit of ₹30.9 crore in FY24, a stark contrast to the last year's loss of ₹782.4 crore. The remarkable recovery was primarily driven by an increase in revenue and effective cost management strategies, especially in advertising and material costs.

Revenue rise

Myntra's operational revenue witnesses significant growth

Myntra's operational revenue witnessed a significant growth of 14.71% in FY24, increasing from ₹4,465 crore in FY23 to ₹5,121.8 crore. This was revealed in the company's consolidated financial statement accessed from the Registrar of companies (RoC). The company's main revenue generators are logistics, marketplace services, and advertising.

Revenue breakdown

Logistics and advertising drive Myntra's revenue growth

Logistics services played a major role in Myntra's operating revenue, contributing 47.6% with a 22.5% growth to ₹2,439 crore in FY24. Earnings from marketplace services remained stable at ₹1,774.6 crore. Meanwhile, income from advertising witnessed a massive 33.07% jump to ₹712.3 crore while other income streams contributed ₹195.9 crore more to the company in the same fiscal year.

Cost management

Myntra's cost optimization strategies contribute to profitability

Myntra managed to cut its total costs by 3.16% in FY24, from ₹5,290 crore in FY23 to ₹5,123 crore. The company's biggest cost, material costs, fell by 7.82% to ₹1,996.4 crore while ad costs were reduced by 4.63% to ₹1,677.4 crore. However, employee benefit expenses rose by 7.74% to ₹800 crore with other overheads like finance cost, IT expense adding another ₹650 crore last fiscal.

Financial performance

Myntra's financial indicators show positive trend

The company's return on capital employed (ROCE) and EBITDA margin improved to 11.07% and 2.76%, respectively, reflecting a positive financial trend. On a unit basis, Myntra spent ₹1 to earn a rupee during the fiscal year. The Bengaluru-based firm recorded cash and bank balances of ₹37 crore while its current assets were valued at ₹4,384 crore in FY24.

New venture

Myntra ventures into quick commerce with M-Now

Under Nandita Sinha's leadership, Myntra has entered the quick commerce space with its latest offering, M-Now. The service promises to deliver fashion and beauty products to users in just 30 minutes. The launch of this feature is a major step in the company's growth strategy and its commitment to improving customer experience.