Nazara, ONDC launch 'gCommerce' for in-game monetization: How it works

What's the story Nazara Technologies, a leading gaming and sports media company, is collaborating with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) to launch an in-game monetization platform. The new platform, called gCommerce, will help game developers generate more revenue by bringing e-commerce into their games. The company has said that this first-of-its-kind platform is in soft launch and will be available for game developers from Q1 FY26.

Indian game developers often have lower conversion rates for in-app purchases compared to other regions and traditional in-game advertising can be unreliable. The gCommerce platform leverages India's booming e-commerce ecosystem. It allows developers to integrate e-commerce capabilities directly within their games. When players make purchases through in-game links to e-commerce platforms on gCommerce, developers earn commissions on those sales. This creates a new revenue stream for developers beyond traditional in-app purchases and advertising.

gCommerce to enhance gaming experience, says Nazara CEO

Nazara Technologies's CEO, Nitish Mittersain, said the launch of gCommerce is a major step forward in their plan to offer game developers effective monetization solutions. He added that this move would "enrich the overall experience for our gamers." ONDC CEO T Koshy also reiterated these thoughts by emphasizing the versatility of their network in enabling different industries and use cases.

gCommerce aims to blend entertainment and shopping

Further stressing on gCommerce's potential to revolutionize the gaming industry, Koshy said, "By bringing e-commerce into the gaming ecosystem, we are paving the way for a seamless blend of entertainment and shopping." He believes this integration will add value not just for players and developers, but also for the entire digital commerce network. Following the soft launch of gCommerce, shares of Nazara Tech touched an intraday high of ₹913, 3.5 % higher from its previous close.