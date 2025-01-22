What's the story

The Pradhan Mantri Internship Scheme (PMIS), launched as a pilot project in FY 2024-25, has not been able to achieve its target of 1.25 lakh internship opportunities.

Only 28,000-30,000 applications were approved and less than 10,000 interns have joined so far, according to CNBC-TV18.

This disappointing result comes despite over six lakh registrations on the PM Internship Portal.