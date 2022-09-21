Business

Sensex slips to 59,456 points, Nifty settles at 17,718

Sensex slips to 59,456 points, Nifty settles at 17,718

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Sep 21, 2022, 03:50 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 plunged 0.61% to 8,627.95 points

On Wednesday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices were on a downward trend. While the Sensex plunged 0.44% to 59,456.78 points, the Nifty fell 0.55% to 17,718.35 points. The midcap indices were also in a bearish mode as the Nifty Midcap 50 plunged 52.65 points, or 0.61%, to 8,627.95 points. Read on for more details on Wednesday's market report.

Round-up Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

Coming to the top sector gainers, NIFTY FMCG on Wednesday became the highest gaining sector, edging 1.17% higher. Meanwhile, Britannia, HUL, and ITC emerged as the biggest stock gainers, adding 3.15%, 1.55%, and 1.47%, respectively. As far as the top stock losers are concerned, Shree Cements, Adani Ports, and IndusInd Bank led the negative pack, plummeting 5.24%, 3.85%, and 3.15%, respectively.

Commodities INR goes down 0.28% against the US Dollar

On Wednesday, the Indian Rupee (INR) edged 0.28% lower to Rs. 79.98 versus the US Dollar in the forex trade. The prices of both gold and silver futures witnessed a surge. While the former soared 0.64% to Rs. 49,490, the latter jumped 1.5% to Rs. 57,186. On the other hand, the crude oil futures edged up by $1.99, or 2.36% to $86.31 per barrel.

Information Take a look at the global markets

On Wednesday, the Asian markets traded in the red with the Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng, and Nikkei plunging 0.17%, 1.79%, and 1.36% to 3,117.18 points, 18,444.62 points, and 27,313.13 points, respectively. In the US market, NASDAQ witnessed a fall, dropping 0.95% to 11,425.05 points.

Crypto How are the popular cryptocurrencies performing today?

The world's most popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin is trading at $18,995.81 which is 1.21% down compared to yesterday. Meanwhile, Ethereum is down by 0.97% and is now trading at $1,338.01. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are priced at $1 (0.01% down), $266.96 (0.71% down), and $0.4494 (1% up), respectively. Up 0.59% compared to yesterday, Dogecoin is now trading at $0.05865.

Information Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain unchanged

The fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Wednesday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25/liter while petrol costs Rs. 106.29/liter.