Swiggy introduces affordable 'One Lite' membership program: Check benefits

1/4

Business 2 min read

Swiggy introduces affordable 'One Lite' membership program: Check benefits

By Akash Pandey 03:51 pm Oct 09, 202303:51 pm

Swiggy One Lite covers over 20,000 restaurants across India

Swiggy, the popular food delivery platform has unveiled Swiggy One Lite, a budget-friendly version of the Swiggy One membership program in India. At just Rs. 99 for three months, subscribers can enjoy perks across food, grocery, and pick-up and drop services. The membership includes 10 free deliveries, exclusive offers, and discounts on food orders over Rs. 149 and Instamart orders over Rs. 199.

2/4

Additional perks for subscribers

With Swiggy One Lite, members can score up to 30% extra discounts on top of regular offers at over 20,000 restaurants across India. Plus, they'll get a 10% discount on Swiggy Genie deliveries over Rs. 60. Swiggy estimates that an average One Lite user with a three-month membership will see nearly a 6x return on their investment when ordering from food delivery, Instamart, and Genie services.

3/4

Swiggy One Lite is a "pocket friendly alternative"

Swiggy One Lite's launch comes on the heels of Swiggy's successful partnerships with major telecom and banking companies. These brands have bundled the One Lite membership with their products to offer customers a valuable membership program and introduce them to the convenience of Swiggy. Anurag Panganamamula, Swiggy's Vice President of Revenue and Growth, is thrilled about the debut of Swiggy One Lite as a "pocket-friendly alternative" that delivers value to consumers.

4/4

The membership program aims to enhance convenience

Swiggy's goal is to make life more convenient for its customers, and the Swiggy One Lite membership program is designed to do just that. Panganamamula shared that nine out of ten Swiggy One members use at least two services, making it one of the most valuable membership programs in India. With Swiggy One Lite, the company aims to offer an affordable option for consumers to experience the benefits and convenience of Swiggy's services.