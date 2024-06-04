Next Article

Broadcasters to pressure DPOs for rate implementation

TV subscription rates expected to rise by 5-8% in India

By Mudit Dube 05:04 pm Jun 04, 202405:04 pm

What's the story TV subscription rates for consumers in India are predicted to increase by 5-8% due to a rise in bouquet rates by major broadcasters. Industry officials have identified Disney Star, Viacom18, Zee Entertainment, and Sony Pictures Networks India as the key players behind this hike. Earlier this year, these broadcasters had already raised their base bouquet rates by 10%, with Viacom18 leading with an over 25% increase.

Price surge

Viacom18 leads rate increase due to cricket rights

The significant rise in Viacom18's rates, over 25%, was largely due to the acquisition of Indian cricket rights and an increase in the market share of general entertainment channels. This new pricing was scheduled to be implemented in February. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India had previously requested broadcasters not to cut off signals to distribution platform operators (DPOs) until after the general elections.

Post-Election changes

Broadcasters to pressure DPOs for rate implementation

With the conclusion of polling on June 1 and election results coming out today, broadcasters are now expected to pressure distribution platform operators (DPOs) to implement the new tariff rates. Some DPOs, such as Airtel Digital TV, have already started responding by marginally increasing their prices.