TV subscription rates expected to rise by 5-8% in India
TV subscription rates for consumers in India are predicted to increase by 5-8% due to a rise in bouquet rates by major broadcasters. Industry officials have identified Disney Star, Viacom18, Zee Entertainment, and Sony Pictures Networks India as the key players behind this hike. Earlier this year, these broadcasters had already raised their base bouquet rates by 10%, with Viacom18 leading with an over 25% increase.
Viacom18 leads rate increase due to cricket rights
The significant rise in Viacom18's rates, over 25%, was largely due to the acquisition of Indian cricket rights and an increase in the market share of general entertainment channels. This new pricing was scheduled to be implemented in February. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India had previously requested broadcasters not to cut off signals to distribution platform operators (DPOs) until after the general elections.
Broadcasters to pressure DPOs for rate implementation
With the conclusion of polling on June 1 and election results coming out today, broadcasters are now expected to pressure distribution platform operators (DPOs) to implement the new tariff rates. Some DPOs, such as Airtel Digital TV, have already started responding by marginally increasing their prices.