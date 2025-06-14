Update your Aadhaar for free until next year: Here's how
What's the story
The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has extended the deadline for free online Aadhaar updates to June 14, 2026. After this date, regular charges may apply.
The move allows citizens to upload documents at no cost through the myAadhaar portal.
The initiative is aimed at encouraging people to keep their Aadhaar information updated, especially those who have not done so in over a decade or whose details have changed.
Usefulness
Beneficial for those whose demographic details have changed
Previously, this online service was available for a nominal fee of ₹50.
However, as part of UIDAI's efforts to promote document hygiene in the Aadhaar ecosystem, the authority has waived these charges.
Users can now upload their changed or fresh documents for free until the new deadline.
This is particularly beneficial for those whose demographic details may have changed due to marriage, relocation, or other life events.
Twitter Post
Take a look at the official post
#UIDAI extends free online document upload facility till 14th June 2026; to benefit millions of Aadhaar Number Holders. This free service is available only on #myAadhaar portal. UIDAI has been encouraging people to keep documents updated in their #Aadhaar. pic.twitter.com/XkwZ3owUtw— Aadhaar (@UIDAI) June 14, 2025
Update process
How to update your Aadhaar details online
To update your Aadhaar details online, go to the myAadhaar portal and log in using your Aadhaar number and OTP received on your registered mobile number.
Check the identity and address details displayed in your profile. If they are correct, click on 'I verify that the above details are correct.'
Then select and upload identity and address documents (size less than 2MB; file format JPEG, PNG, or PDF) from drop-down menus.
Submit consent to complete the process.