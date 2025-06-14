What's the story

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has extended the deadline for free online Aadhaar updates to June 14, 2026. After this date, regular charges may apply.

The move allows citizens to upload documents at no cost through the myAadhaar portal.

The initiative is aimed at encouraging people to keep their Aadhaar information updated, especially those who have not done so in over a decade or whose details have changed.