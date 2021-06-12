Fire damages five showrooms in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar market

The incident took place in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar Central Market

Five showrooms were damaged in a fire that broke out in a market area in Delhi on Saturday morning. However, no injuries were reported. The incident took place in south Delhi's Lajpat Nagar Central Market area, they said. According to the fire department, a call about the blaze was received around 10:20 am, following which 16 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Incident

Origin and cause of the fire not known yet

"When fire tenders reached the spot, four showrooms were on fire and later (the blaze) spread to the fifth shop," Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg said It must have started early morning in one of the shops and then spread to the rest, Garg said, adding that its origin and cause were unknown.

Response

Timely response avoided blaze from spreading to residential areas

It is suspected that the fire started through an electric fault in a showroom. Garg said the firemen were able to prevent the blaze from spreading further with a timely response to the call. "Our firemen showed great presence of mind and saved the fire from spreading to the residential areas behind the showrooms," he said.

Twitter Post

Here's the video Garg tweeted

A major fire has occurred in lajpat Nagar area, total 30 fire tenders rushed, no causality reported so far. Fire in showrooms pic.twitter.com/z5KQcXVsWO — Atul Garg (@gargatul65) June 12, 2021

Details

Thirty fire tenders, over 100 firefighters were on the spot

The operation to douse the blaze began from a lane between the rear gates of the showrooms to residential quarters. A total of 30 fire tenders and over 100 firefighters were on the spot to bring the fire under control, Garg said. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "I am constantly monitoring the situation and in constant touch with the fire department officials."

Twitter Post

Here is Kejriwal's tweet