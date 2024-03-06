Next Article

'Rust' armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed faces closing arguments in manslaughter trial

By Tanvi Gupta 06:13 pm Mar 06, 202406:13 pm

What's the story The Rust trial involving armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed is nearing its conclusion, with closing arguments set to begin on Wednesday. The rookie armorer faces charges of involuntary manslaughter and evidence tampering related to the tragic shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in October 2021. If convicted, she could spend up to three years in state prison. A jury of seven women and five men may deliver a verdict by Friday.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Soon to follow Gutierrez-Reed's suit is actor-producer Alec Baldwin's, who held the supposed prop gun during the fatal incident. Facing involuntary manslaughter charges, Baldwin could potentially face 18 months in prison if convicted. His trial is scheduled for July 9. Additionally, the multi-Emmy winner is entangled in various civil cases stemming from the Rust tragedy across courts in California and New Mexico.

New testimony

'Management failures': OSHA compliance officer testified recently

On Tuesday, the defense called its first witness, Lorenzo Montoya, an OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) Compliance Officer who investigated the fatal incident on the Rust set. Montoya's testimony highlighted management failures that contributed to the shooting. Fellow OSHA official Robert Genoway testified stating that Gutierrez-Reed "had insufficient time to inspect and inventory all dummy rounds on set" and was "doing double duty as armorer and as assistant to props master Sarah Zachery."

Safety issues

OSHA penalties and violations

Montoya also stated that "Rust Movie Productions identified a hazard and adopted a firearm safety policy but totally failed to enforce it." Additionally, the investigation revealed that Gutierrez-Reed's safety concerns were ignored by first assistant director David Halls and producer Gabrielle Pickle. Notably, New Mexico's Occupational Health and Safety Bureau initially fined Rust Productions $1,36,793 for safety violations, later reducing the penalty to $1,00,000.

Previous testimony

Previously, first assistant David Halls testified in court

During recent testimony, Halls—the first assistant director on the set of Rust—asserted that he considered the set secure until the tragic incident. Halls praised Gutierrez-Reed as diligent and familiar with firearms safety. He also defended Baldwin, stating that the actor's actions in videos—where he urged the crew to "reload" his gun faster—didn't raise safety concerns. However, Halls admitted to not addressing two prior accidental discharges of blank rounds before the fatal incident, acknowledging a lapse in precaution.