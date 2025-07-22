5 times Chris Hemsworth ruled the action genre

Chris Hemsworth has become a household name in the action movie space, enchanting viewers with his work. The Thor actor has several high-octane films in his kitty, and the star's career is defined by his successful action movies that reflect his versatility and charm. Here are five notable action movies starring Hemsworth, and what makes each one of them unique.

Asgardian hero 'Thor' - The God of Thunder In Thor, Hemsworth portrays the Norse god of thunder. The film takes audiences on a ride with Thor, from being a mighty but arrogant warrior to a more humble hero. With the perfect mix of mythology and modern-day, Thor lays the foundation of an epic saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Hemsworth's portrayal adds strength and depth to the iconic character.

Superhero ensemble 'The Avengers' - Teaming up with heroes The Avengers sees Hemsworth reprise his role as Thor, join forces with other superheroes, and save Earth from an alien invasion. The film is a landmark in cinematic history as it brings together multiple characters from different franchises into one cohesive story. Hemsworth's electric performance adds to the chemistry of the ensemble cast, making it a memorable, action-packed watch.

High-stakes rescue 'Extraction' - A mercenary on a mission In Extraction, Hemsworth plays the role of Tyler Rake, a lethal mercenary who is tasked with the job of rescuing an abducted child in Bangladesh. The film is particularly famous for its mind-numbing action sequences and engaging narrative. Hemsworth is riveting as he traverses through life-threatening circumstances while flaunting jaw-dropping combat skills. The movie underscores how he can shoulder an entire film with just fist and heart.

Fantasy Warrior 'Snow White and the Huntsman' - A dark fantasy adventure In this reimagining of the classic fairy tale, Hemsworth stars as Eric, the Huntsman tasked with capturing Snow White but ultimately becoming her ally against an evil queen. The movie combines elements of fantasy adventure with thrilling battle scenes set against visually stunning landscapes. Hemsworth brings rugged charm to his character while engaging viewers in this dark twist on familiar folklore.