5 Richard Curtis rom-coms that still melt hearts

If anyone has perfected the art of romantic dramas, it's Richard Curtis . The ace filmmaker has given us some of the most heartwarming romantic dramas that have touched our hearts across the globe. His movies are a perfect concoction of humor and emotions, and beautiful storylines. Here, we take a look at five of his most loved romantic dramas and what makes them special.

Drive 1 'Four Weddings and a Funeral' - A classic tale Four Weddings and a Funeral was one of Curtis's earliest successes. The film chronicles the life of Charles, played by Hugh Grant, as he makes his way through love and friendship across four weddings and one funeral. The movie's witty dialogue and ensemble cast make it an evergreen classic. It was nominated for two Academy Awards and is a favorite among romantic comedy fans.

Drive 2 'Bridget Jones's Diary' - A modern twist on romance While not directed by Curtis himself, but co-written by him, Bridget Jones's Diary has become synonymous with modern romantic comedies. Starring Renee Zellweger as Bridget Jones alongside Colin Firth and Hugh Grant as her suitors Mark Darcy and Daniel Cleaver, respectively, it offers humorous insights into dating dilemmas faced by single women today. It also maintains classic elements found within traditional romances.

Drive 3 A musical love story with a Beatles twist Yesterday is a romantic musical comedy directed by Danny Boyle and written by Curtis. The film follows Jack Malik (Himesh Patel), a struggling musician who wakes up in a world where no one remembers The Beatles. As he rises to fame by claiming their songs as his own, he grapples with guilt and his feelings for his manager Ellie (Lily James). With heartwarming romance and Beatles nostalgia, Yesterday is a joyful, feel-good tribute.

Drive 4 A quiet romance with a global backdrop The Girl in the Café is a 2005 romantic drama directed by David Yates and written by Curtis. The film follows Lawrence (Bill Nighy), a reserved civil servant, who unexpectedly falls for Gina (Kelly Macdonald), a spirited woman he meets in a café. Their budding relationship unfolds during the G8 summit, intertwining personal affection with political urgency. Curtis blends heartfelt romance and thought-provoking social commentary in this deeply moving TV film.