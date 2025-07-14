Benedict Cumberbatch's 5 most unforgettable roles

From his versatile acting skills to his distinct voice, Benedict Cumberbatch has established himself as a prominent figure in Hollywood . The 47-year-old's skill to bring diverse characters to life has won him critical acclaim and a loyal fan following. From historical figures to fictional detectives, Cumberbatch's roles have left a lasting impact on the film industry. Here are five iconic roles that show his talent and range as an actor.

Detective Genius 'Sherlock Holmes' in 'Sherlock' In the television series Sherlock, Cumberbatch brought Arthur Conan Doyle's famous detective, Sherlock Holmes, into the modern day. His portrayal was characterized by sharp intellect, quick wit, and an eccentric personality. The series became immensely popular for its clever storytelling and Cumberbatch's compelling performance, making it one of his most recognizable roles.

Sorcerer Supreme 'Doctor Strange' in the Marvel Cinematic Universe Cumberbatch came into the MCU as Doctor Stephen Strange, a genius neurosurgeon turned sorcerer. His stint as Doctor Strange opened the doors to the mystical realms of the superhero genre. With mind-blowing visual effects and captivating storylines, Cumberbatch's performance lent layers to the character, making him more accessible to global audiences.

Codebreaker Extraordinaire Alan Turing in 'The Imitation Game' In The Imitation Game, Cumberbatch portrayed Alan Turing, a mathematician who played an integral role in cracking codes during the Second World War. He took on the challenge of embodying Turing's genius and his demons with sensitivity and nuance. The film was critically acclaimed, showcasing both Turing's contribution to history and Cumberbatch's phenomenal acting prowess.

Controversial figure Julian Assange in 'The Fifth Estate' Cumberbatch played Julian Assange in The Fifth Estate, detailing the intricacies of WikiLeaks's ascent. With the character, he explored the themes of information freedom and privacy concerns, while nailing Assange's mysterious personality. Though it received mixed reviews for its storytelling style for the real-life events shown therein, it still displayed another side to Cumberbatch's repertoire.