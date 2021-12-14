Entertainment '83' producers deny cheating claims, call legal complaint 'false, baseless'

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Dec 14, 2021, 05:02 pm

Producers of '83' have finally responded to legal complaint

Producers of the upcoming Bollywood movie 83 have given a statement in response to a cheating complaint filed against them a few days ago. A spokesperson from Vibri Media has clarified that the complaints, stemming from "internal disputes," have nothing to do with the producers or the film. They have called the allegations "false, baseless, and motivated." Here are the details.

Background Why does this story matter?

Last week, a UAE-based firm named Future Resources FZE had filed a complaint at a magistrate's court in Mumbai against Vibri Media and others. Leveling allegations of criminal breach of trust, cheating, and criminal conspiracy, they demanded action against the makers. Apparently, Vibri Media "manipulated and exaggerated" profit/loss graphs between April 2012-March 2020, thus falsely inducing them to invest around Rs. 16cr in 83.

Statement 'Makers of '83' are in no way concerned with case'

Vishnu Induri, producer of '83'

The complainants were promised lucrative returns for their investment but they moved the court once that did not happen. Now, in a statement, a spokesperson for Vibri Media denied all the claims. "On behalf of Vibri Media, we would like to deny the claims of the complainant and clarify the makers of 83 are in no way concerned with the case," the statement said.

Complication 'Internal disputes' between complainant and '83' producers pending in courts

"Future Resources FZE is a minority shareholder in Vibri Media, there have been internal disputes between the promoters of Vibri Media Pvt Ltd and the complainant, which are pending in various courts," the note read. It specified the complainant has been restrained by the Telangana High Court from interfering with the movie "in any manner." The producers also lambasted the timing of the complaint.

Information 'Trying to gain attention by naming Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan'

Calling it a "publicity gimmick," Vibri Media's Vishnu Induri told TOI the complainants actually want promoters to buy back their shares, adding, "They're just trying to gain attention by naming 83, Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan...." While Padukone and Khan are co-producers, the latter helmed the Ranveer Singh-starrer. The trailer for the sports drama dropped last month and it will hit theaters on December 24.