Tillotama Shome slams gender bias in cinema, urges equality

Shome said, "Many male-led films also fail at the box office, yet male actors are rarely questioned about whether films led by men are working."

"On the other hand, if one women-led film underperforms, it immediately becomes a discussion about whether women-centric cinema works."

"There have been successful films led by Kangana Ranaut, Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan and Alia Bhatt, just as there have been unsuccessful films starring male actors. Success and failure belong to films, not to gender."