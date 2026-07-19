Tillotama Shome slams gender bias in cinema, urges equality
What's the story
Tillotama Shome, who recently appeared in the Sunny Deol-led courtroom drama Ikka, has spoken about the bias against women-centric films. In an interview with IANS, she questioned why the box-office performance of such films is scrutinized far more than male-led ones. She emphasized that a film's success or failure should be assessed based on its content and not on the gender of its lead actor.
Double standards
'Success and failure belong to films, not gender'
Shome said, "Many male-led films also fail at the box office, yet male actors are rarely questioned about whether films led by men are working."
"On the other hand, if one women-led film underperforms, it immediately becomes a discussion about whether women-centric cinema works."
"There have been successful films led by Kangana Ranaut, Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan and Alia Bhatt, just as there have been unsuccessful films starring male actors. Success and failure belong to films, not to gender."
Language bias
Shome on use of terms like 'female director'
Shome also pointed out that the language used in the film industry reflects this gender bias.
"We constantly say 'female director,' 'female producer,' or 'female actor.' Why not simply say director, producer, or actor?" she asked.
"In many countries, actors are simply called actors regardless of gender. Women make up half the population. We shouldn't be treated as an exception."
Film details
More about Shome's role in 'Ikka'
In her latest release, Ikka, Shome plays Madhura Banerjee, a determined public prosecutor.
She faces off against Deol's character, Arjun Mehra, a popular defense attorney.
The film, directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra, was released on Netflix on July 10.
It also stars Dia Mirza and Akshaye Khanna.