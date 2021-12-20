Entertainment Drug case: Bombay HC denies bail to actor Armaan Kohli

Drug case: Bombay HC denies bail to actor Armaan Kohli

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Dec 20, 2021, 06:03 pm

Armaan Kohli's bail plea gets rejected by Bombay High Court

Actor Armaan Kohli, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in August in a drug case, has been denied bail by the Bombay High Court on Monday. A Sessions Court had earlier rejected his bail plea, after which the former Bigg Boss contestant had applied in front of the High Court. Two others, arrested in the same case, were granted bail today.

Context Why does this story matter?

On August 29, the anti-drugs body had nabbed the Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani actor after finding contraband from his possession [reportedly, 1.2 grams of cocaine]. The agency had conducted raids at his Juhu, Mumbai, residence for six hours, before taking him into custody. Apparently, Kohli's name had come up during a city-based drug peddler's interrogation conducted by the NCB.

Details NCB opposed bail plea, arguing Kohli was a 'main supplier'

Notably, soon after the actor's arrest, NCB had arrested a drug peddler from whom a commercial quantity of drugs had been recovered. According to Bar and Bench, Kohli's advocate Aabad Ponda argued his client must be granted bail as he was allegedly found with a small quantity of contraband. But NCB counter-argued that both accused were "main suppliers" and their roles were interconnected.

NCB's argument Chats showed Kohli's involvement in 'consumption, procurement, sale' of drugs

Noting the actor's involvement in the commission of the offense "is grave," the Bureau added Kohli used to supply drugs to third parties. "There are WhatsApp chats of Armaan Kohli with many individuals, including foreign nationals, in which drug consumption, procurement, supply, sale, and purchase are being discussed," reported Bollywood Hungama. His co-accused, namely, Kareem Dhanani and Imran Ansari, were granted bail today.

Investigation Sameer Wankhede had led inquiry in this case too

NCB's Sameer Wankhede, who recently made headlines while leading high-profile cases like Aryan Khan's drug case, had led Kohli's arrest too. Notably, Wankhede's NCB stint is coming to an end on December 31. This isn't Kohli's first brush with the law though. In 2018, he was booked for allegedly physically assaulting his then-girlfriend. Months later, he was arrested for allegedly possessing liquor bottles illegally.