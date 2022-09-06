Entertainment

Wondering who is strongest Avenger? Marvel Comics has the answer

Written by Yvonne Jacob Sep 06, 2022, 02:10 am 3 min read

Marvel Comics have already hinted at the strongest Avenger. (Photo credit: Disney+)

Before you go ahead and throw names like Thor, Hulk, or Captain America at us, let's all dial back a little. The debate on who is the strongest Avenger is probably as old as our beloved God of Thunder. But there is one ultimate hero who doesn't need a Mjölnir or a high-tech suit or even rage to tackle villains! Let's find out who!

The Avengers are the Earth's Mightiest Heroes who form the planet's first line of defense when it comes to fighting off powerful threats from the other worlds.

In the MCU, they began as a group of extraordinary beings who were assembled to defeat Loki and his evil Chitauri army in New York City.

Since then, the Avengers expanded their roster, including new, powerful members.

Now, getting back to the debate on the strongest Avenger, undoubtedly, many of the superheroes are more than worthy of the title. For instance, Captain America, Thor, Iron Man who sacrificed himself to defeat Thanos, Captain Marvel, and Scarlet Witch—all of them exhibited their powers in many battles. Although, during the early adventures of the Avengers, only one proved to be the strongest.

In Avengers #37 which was written by Roy Thomas and Don Heck in December 1966, the Avengers were abducted by Ixar—an evil alien conqueror who wished to steal the Avengers' powers to rule the Earth. When the Avengers confronted Ixar, they tried to reason with him and ask him to send them back to Earth but Ixar was not one to comply.

Ixar knew that the Avengers had sworn to not kill anyone and knew he would get away without any consequences but then, Black Widow stepped forward with a gun in hand, letting him know that she meant business. She pointed the gun at Ixar's head and warned him that she would kill him if he didn't set them free. Ixar was eventually captured.

Despite Ixar having his own technology that was far more advanced than anything developed on Earth, all it took to stop him was a cold look and a threat from Black Widow to avoid a cosmic-level battle. Sure, Black Widow might not be the first one that comes to mind when we say "strongest" but she did avoid a major battle without a punch.

