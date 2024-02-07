Best IMDb-rated foreign movies

Best foreign language films you must watch

By Namrata Ganguly 09:00 pm Feb 07, 202409:00 pm

What's the story Cinema is considered a gateway to one's culture and reflection of society. What's a better way to learn about new cultures of various countries, people, and their rich history if not through movies? If you are looking for something different from Hollywood films, check out these highest-rated foreign language movies that we have carefully curated for you from all over the world.

#1

'Balkan Spy' (1984)- 8.8/10

Serbian filmmakers Dušan Kovačević and Božidar Nikolić-directed Balkan Spy is a darkly comedic portrayal of life in socialist Yugoslavia. The film follows the absurd misadventures of Marko, a bumbling intellectual, caught in a web of political intrigue. With sharp wit and social commentary, it explores the paranoia and absurdity of a society under surveillance, blending satire with an insightful critique of the political landscape.

#2

'The Moromete Family' or 'Morometii' (1987)- 8.8/10

The Moromete Family, a Romanian classic directed by Stere Gulea, is a poignant exploration of rural life during the pre-World War II era. Based on Marin Preda's novel, it depicts the struggles of the Moromete family in adapting to social and political changes. The film beautifully captures the intricate dynamics within the family, offering a profound reflection on tradition, modernity, and societal shifts.

#3

'Spirited Away' (2001)- 8.6/10

Hayao Miyazaki's Spirited Away is a mesmerizing Japanese animated fantasy. The film follows Chihiro, a young girl trapped in a mysterious, magical world. As she navigates through enchanting landscapes and encounters peculiar creatures, Chihiro undergoes a transformative journey, discovering courage and resilience. Filled with imaginative storytelling and stunning visuals, the film has earned acclaim for its magical narrative and visual brilliance.

#4

'City of God' (2002)- 8.6/10

Directed by Fernando Meirelles, City of God is a gripping Brazilian crime drama that unfolds in the volatile slums of Rio de Janeiro. The film chronicles the lives of two friends, Rocket and Lil' Ze, as they navigate the brutal realities of their violent surroundings. It delves into the harsh consequences of poverty, crime, and the pursuit of survival.

#5

'Life is Beautiful' (1997)- 8.6/10

Roberto Benigni's Life is Beautiful is a heartwarming and tragic Italian film set against the backdrop of World War II. Guido, a Jewish man, humorously shields his son from the horrors of a concentration camp by creating an imaginative game. Balancing humor and poignancy, the film explores the enduring power of love and the human spirit even in the face of profound darkness.