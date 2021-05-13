Brit Awards'21: Taylor Swift creates history, Harry Styles rules too

Written by Pranav Dixit Mail Last updated on May 13, 2021, 05:56 pm

Taylor Swift makes history, accepts the Global Icon award

The 2021 Brit Awards, the biggest event in British music, recently took place. The award ceremony was dominated by Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, and Dua Lipa. The highlight of the ceremony was Swift, who became the first-ever female artist to receive the coveted Global Icon award. The winners were given a cool-looking statuette that actually embodies Britannia, i.e., Britain personified in female form.

Major wins

Styles took home the Single of the Year award

Apart from Swift creating history, Styles also made a mark. After all, he took home the Single of the Year award for his hit song Watermelon Sugar. The track, released in 2019, also won him a Grammys for Best Pop Solo Performance. Meanwhile, Dua Lipa won the Album of the Year award for Future Nostalgia along with the Female Solo Artist award.

Awards

J Hus, Little Mix, Arlo Parks bagged an award each

The Male Solo Artist award went to British rapper J Hus for his contribution to the Afroswing genre. The Group award went to Little Mix. The three of them released the hit album Confetti last year. Singer-songwriter Arlo Parks won the Breakthrough Artist Award. Her debut album Collapsed in Sunbeams was released this year and was loved by fans and critics.

More winners

Grammys' snub The Weeknd won Male Solo Artist award

The Weeknd, who has been snubbed for a year by many award ceremonies including Grammys, finally won at the Brits. He took home the Male Solo Artist award. Billie Eilish won the International Female Solo Artist award. Her much-anticipated new album Happier Than Ever is releasing worldwide on July 30. The Best International Group award went to the American pop-rock band, Haim.

Performances

Coldplay and Dua Lipa's performances stole the show

Coldplay gave an incredibly moving performance on the Thames river. They also performed their brand new single, Higher Power. Dua Lipa stole the show with her high-tempo music, and glamorously choreographed routine. Other incredible performances included The Weeknd and Elton John. Rag'n'Bone Man & P!nk also performed at the Brits, alongside Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust Choir.