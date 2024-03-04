Next Article

'Khadaan' is set for 2024 release

'Khadaan': Dev exudes rugged persona in BTS photograph

By Aikantik Bag 05:46 pm Mar 04, 202405:46 pm

What's the story Superstar Dev is one of the most sought-after actors in Bengali cinema and the actor is having a great run at the box office. His 2024 slate looks quite promising with Srijit Mukherji's Tekka and Soojit Dutta (Rino)'s Khadaan. The latter is marking his return to mass cinema. On Monday, Dev shared an exciting behind-the-scenes photograph from the sets of Khadaan.

Look

More about Dev's look in 'Khadaan'

Dev tweeted, "Hello #Asansol Finally in Khadaan for #Khadaan," hinting at the filming of the upcoming actioner in the coal mines of Asansol, West Bengal. In the photograph, Dev is seen sitting amid the coal mines donning pants and a printed shirt, exuding machismo in a rugged avatar. Earlier, in a NewsBytes exclusive, we revealed the shooting timeline of the film.

Casting

Cast and cinematic treatment of the film

The upcoming film promises to be a full-blown commercial movie with high-octane action sequences and dance numbers. The makers have kept plot details under wraps. The cast includes Idhika Paul and Jisshu Sengupta in pivotal roles. The movie is bankrolled by Dev's Dev Entertainment Ventures and the release date has not been locked yet. Reportedly, he has a double role.

Twitter Post

Twitter Post