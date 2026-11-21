Drishyam 3 picks up six months after the events of Drishyam 2, with Salgaonkar trying to move on from his family's legal troubles and preparing for his daughter Anju's wedding.

However, Meera Deshmukh is still struggling with the loss of her son Sam and wants to find out the truth.

A new police team led by SP Rajvir Singh Tomar reopens the murder investigation.