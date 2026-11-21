When, where to watch 'Drishyam 3' on OTT
What's the story
The blockbuster Hindi film Drishyam 3, featuring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Jaideep Ahlawat, will be available for streaming on Netflix from November 27. The movie is a sequel to the previous installments in the Drishyam franchise and continues the story of Vijay Salgaonkar's attempts to protect his family amid reopened investigations into past events. It has reportedly earned ₹594.89 crore worldwide so far.
Film synopsis
What happens in 'Drishyam 3'
Drishyam 3 picks up six months after the events of Drishyam 2, with Salgaonkar trying to move on from his family's legal troubles and preparing for his daughter Anju's wedding.
However, Meera Deshmukh is still struggling with the loss of her son Sam and wants to find out the truth.
A new police team led by SP Rajvir Singh Tomar reopens the murder investigation.
Film information
Meet the team behind 'Drishyam 3'
The film is directed by Abhishek Pathak and produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Ajit Andhare, and Alok Jain.
It features a returning cast, including Shriya Saran as Vijay's wife Nandini and Ishita Dutta as their daughter Anju. Ahlawat joins the cast as SP Tomar.
The film also stars Rajat Kapoor, Mrunal Jadhav, and Prakash Raj in important roles.
Its plot is different from that of its Malayalam counterpart.