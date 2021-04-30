Gal Gadot's next is a sci-fi romantic film on reincarnation

Written by Srikanth Krishna Mail Last updated on Apr 30, 2021, 03:04 pm

Looks like there is no stopping Gal Gadot!

Following her incredible performance as Wonder Woman, the Israeli icon is now gearing up for a new sci-fi romance titled Meet Me In Another Life.

It will be based on Catriona Silvey's debut novel by the same name.

The novel was published on April 27 and has received excellent reviews from readers.

Let's find out more.

Details

A romantic movie with a sci-fi twist about Thora, Santi

It revolves around Thora and Santi, who are strangers at first, but later find out that they are kindred spirits.

They end up meeting in multiple realities where they could be friends, lovers, or enemies.

Both of them discover shocking truths about each other in these realities before reaching their final lifetime.

What happens in the end? We will to have wait and watch.

Quote

Catriona's characters are deeply complex, says Gadot

The upcoming movie will see Gadot reuniting with her Wonder Woman producers Charles Roven and Richard Suckle.

Gadot told Deadline, "Catriona's characters are deeply complex - their reincarnations sometimes bordering on taboo - that the payoff of their self-discovery feels genuine and earned. We're thrilled to partner with Chuck Roven and Richard Suckle to bring this story with many layers on the big screen."

Projects

Galot has some exciting movies lined up

After the success of Wonder Woman 1984 and Zack Snyder's Justice League, Gadot will star in Red Notice and Death on the Nile.

Red Notice is a Netflix comedy thriller about a heist starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gadot, the world's greatest art thief.

Meanwhile, Death on the Nile is a mystery thriller based on Agatha Christie's novel by the same name.

Information

'Wonder Woman 3' getting made with Patty Jenkins as director

Gadot will also get busy as Diana Prince, soon.

Director Patty Jenkins is officially working on a third movie to complete the Wonder Woman trilogy.

Although plot details have been scarce, Warner Bros. chief Toby Emmerich said, "We are excited to be able to continue her story with our real-life Wonder Women— Gal and Patty —who will return to conclude the long-planned theatrical trilogy."