Happy Birthday Jennifer Lawrence: Let's celebrate her five most-acclaimed movies

Written by Anamika Bharti Mail Last updated on Aug 15, 2021, 12:32 pm

Jennifer Lawrence birthday special: Movies that made her a household name

Jennifer Lawrence celebrates her big day today! Boasting of a $134mn net worth, the effervescent performer admits that acting helped her beat "anxiety," and bloom. And this got reflected in the way she treated her roles, which eventually got her an Oscar, a BAFTA, and three Golden Globe Awards, among many. Today on her birthday, let's celebrate five of her best movies.

'Silver Linings Playbook': Lawrence's young widow portrayal stunned all

David O Russell's Silver Linings Playbook was nominated for eight Oscars, of which it won one, the Best Actress trophy for Lawrence. And she deserved every bit of it. Lawrence totally owned Tiffany Maxwell, the young widow who tries to get Patrick Solitano Jr.'s (Bradley Cooper) attention, without caring for anyone's opinion. It was based on Matthew Quick's 2008 novel by the same name.

Lawrence's 'Winter's Bone' will make you learn surviving skills

The coming-of-age drama, Winter's Bone is directed and co-written by Debra Granik. Based on Daniel Woodrell's novel, it features Lawrence as a 17-year-old lady in the Ozark mountains. She teaches her destitute family the way of living and surviving. The 2010 flick got four Oscar nominations, of which Lawrence received a Best Actress nod. It won a major award at the Sundance Film Festival.

Lawrence skillfully portrayed 'the challenging dichotomy' in 'X-Men: First Class'

Lawrence set her foot in the Marvel world with X-Men: First Class. She made the character of Mystique or Raven Darkhölme immortal, starting with this 2011 film. This Matthew Vaughn-directorial focused on the relationship of Professor Charles Xavier and Erik Lehnsherr or Magneto, but Lawrence, in her blue get-up, perfectly pulled "the challenging dichotomy" of Raven, as was said by the filmmaker. We agree!

Lawrence's performance stood out in 'American Hustle'

American Hustle, another Russell film, had Lawrence as this unpredictable wife of Christian Bale's character of Irving Rosenfeld. Apart from these two stalwarts, the 2013 release had other established names like Cooper, Amy Adams and Jeremy Renner, but Lawrence's performance as Rosalyn Rosenfeld earned her an Academy Award nomination, a Golden Globe Award and a BAFTA. Critics loved Rosalyn, and we did too.

The actress, Russell brought us another masterpiece, 'Joy'

Marking their third collaboration, the Russell-Lawrence duo brought us Joy, a 2015 American biographical comedy-drama. In the movie, Lawrence plays the role of Joy Mangano, a self-made millionaire, and businesswoman who founded the Miracle Mop, a self-wringing plastic mop. Joy got Lawrence a Golden Globe Award in the Best Actress category in 2016. She also got her fourth Oscar nomination for this film.