Madhuri Dixit's 'The Fame Game' to premiere on February 25

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jan 27, 2022, 09:03 pm 2 min read

'The Fame Game' is bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment

Bollywood's dancing queen Madhuri Dixit is set to make her digital debut with a Netflix series. Titled The Fame Game, it is set against the backdrop of glitz, glamor, and fame. Backed by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment, the show will premiere on the streaming platform on February 25. Dixit plays Bollywood icon Anamika Anand in the series that was initially titled Finding Anamika

This series is one of the most awaited ones for Bollywood fans as it has been over two years since we saw Dixit on the screen with her last film being Kalank (2019).

Though she has made television appearances as a judge on several dance reality TV shows, it has been a while since we saw her performing as an actor.

The Fame Game has Sri Rao as the showrunner and writer, while Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli are co-directing the series. Dixit wrote on Instagram, "Her world is like a stranger, her story is unheard of. But now she is coming in front of the world with her story." Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Lakshvir Saran, Suhasini Muley, and Muskkaan Jaferi will be featured.

Announcing the news about the show's premiere, producer Johar shared a poster of Dixit from the series and captioned it, "There is always a hidden truth behind the curtain of fame and stardom." "What is this truth in the life of Bollywood's biggest star Anamika Anand? Know more soon. 'The Fame Game' series premieres 25th February, only on Netflix," he added.

There is always a hidden truth behind the curtain of fame and stardom. What is this truth in the life of Bollywood’s biggest star Anamika Anand? Know more soon. 'The Fame Game' series premieres 25th February, only on Netflix! #TheFameGame pic.twitter.com/dTbJ2qkSqQ — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 27, 2022

Last year, the first look of the drama was shared during TUDUM, the global fan event hosted by Netflix. As mentioned earlier, it was titled Finding Anamika back then. To recall, the series was announced by Johar in December 2019. Meanwhile, Dixit was last seen in Johar-backed Kalank, which was released in April 2019. Let's see if The Fame Game will pass the muster!