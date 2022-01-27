Entertainment

Shweta Tiwari lands in soup after her controversial 'bra' statement

Shweta Tiwari made a controversial remark during a promotional event

Television actor Shweta Tiwari has become the latest topic of controversy after her recent remarks during a promotional event for her new web series went viral. During the event in Bhopal, Tiwari made a comment about her bra size and stated it was being measured by God. Well, she has now stirred up the hornet's nest.

Context Why does the story matter?

Tiwari's statement has now invited the ire of Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra.

He is known for speaking up whenever celebrities are alleged to have hurt religious sentiments.

Earlier, he wanted the lyrics of Sunny Leone's Madhuban song to be changed.

To recall, he had also spoken against Dabur's same-sex Karva Chauth advertisement as well as Sabyasachi Mukherjee's mangalsutra ad campaign.

Promotional event Here's what Tiwari said during the event

Tiwari's upcoming series, co-starring Sourabh Raaj Jain and Rohit Roy, is reportedly based on the world of fashion. During the promotional event, she talked about starring alongside Jain, who's known for playing Lord Krishna in the popular TV series Mahabharat. Reportedly referring to Jain's Mahabharat role, Tiwari said, "Mere bra ki size bhagwaan le rahe hain (My bra size is being taken by God)."

Information Mishra directs Bhopal Police Commissioner to submit report

Following Tiwari's remarks, Mishra said that he has brought the matter to the notice of cops. While speaking to the media about the same, the minister said, "I have seen and heard Shweta Tiwari's statement. I condemn it." "I have instructed Bhopal Police Commissioner to investigate and submit a report to me soon. Action will be taken after that," he added.

Details Tiwari was last seen in a reality television show

Meanwhile, Tiwari made headlines last year with her participation in the reality TV show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She was one of the Top 5 contestants on the show with Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Vishal Aditya Singh, and Varun Sood being the other four. The stunt-based reality show, which concluded on September 26 last year, saw Bijlani emerge as the title winner.