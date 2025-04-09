What's the story

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle recently opened up about her battle with postpartum preeclampsia—a rare, potentially life-threatening condition that can arise after childbirth.

Speaking on the debut episode of her new podcast Confessions of a Female Founder on Tuesday, Markle described the condition as "so rare and so scary."

Markle was in conversation with her friend Whitney Wolfe Herd, founder of the Bumble dating app, who also battled postpartum preeclampsia.