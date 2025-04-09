Meghan Markle suffered from this 'scary' condition after giving birth
What's the story
Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle recently opened up about her battle with postpartum preeclampsia—a rare, potentially life-threatening condition that can arise after childbirth.
Speaking on the debut episode of her new podcast Confessions of a Female Founder on Tuesday, Markle described the condition as "so rare and so scary."
Markle was in conversation with her friend Whitney Wolfe Herd, founder of the Bumble dating app, who also battled postpartum preeclampsia.
Shared experiences
Markle and Wolfe Herd shared similar experiences
Interestingly, Markle and Wolfe Herd had both experienced postpartum preeclampsia without knowing one another.
Markle said, "We both had very similar experiences — though we didn't know each other at the time — with postpartum and we both had preeclampsia. Postpartum preeclampsia."
The condition involves high blood pressure and increased protein in urine or other signs of organ damage.
Managing challenges
'The world doesn't know what's happening quietly'
Markle stressed the challenge of dealing with postpartum preeclampsia when fulfilling personal and professional obligations.
She said, "And you're still trying to juggle all of these things, and the world doesn't know what's happening quietly."
"And in the quiet, you're still trying to show up for people...mostly for your children, but those things are huge medical scares."
Wolfe Herd concurred, calling the condition "life or death, truly. It's like, really scary."
Medical information
Most cases of postpartum preeclampsia develop within 48 hours
According to Mayo Clinic, most cases of postpartum preeclampsia develop within 48 hours of childbirth. However, it can also develop four to six weeks after childbirth.
If left untreated, postpartum preeclampsia can lead to seizures and other serious complications.
Markle and her husband Prince Harry welcomed their first child, Archie, in May 2019, and their second child, Lilibet, two years later.
Podcast and ventures
Markle's podcast and other ventures
Markle's new podcast is produced by Lemonada Media.
After moving to the US in 2020, Markle and Prince Harry landed several media deals, including Spotify and Netflix.
Their docuseries Harry & Meghan on Netflix delved into their courtship, media relationship, and decision to leave royal life.
Markle's new Netflix show With Love, Meghan was also released in March.
The 43-year-old is also busy with her lifestyle brand, As ever.