The shoot of Tom Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible 7' concluded recently

After dealing with many difficulties, the production of Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible 7 is finally over. Director Christopher McQuarrie announced the update on social media recently along with expressing gratitude toward his "indomitable, unstoppable, unrelenting cast and crew." The actioner, which is set for a 2022 release, was shot in multiple countries amid various strict protocols all through the pandemic.

'You are the best in the world': McQuarrie to team

Sharing a black and white picture with Cruise, the filmmaker penned down a note to the team. "All you need is good people. To our indomitable, unstoppable, unrelenting cast and crew: Even under the best of circumstances, it should have been impossible. Even having seen it, we can't believe what you've achieved." "You are the best in the world," McQuarrie wrote, concluding the post.

Crew members worked seven days a week amid COVID-19 guidelines

And McQuarrie's note makes complete sense as the MI7 team did go through several delays and obstructions. While the COVID-19 pandemic initially halted the production, Cruise, who is also a co-producer for the venture, decided they will be finishing the movie amid the pandemic. He implemented strict COVID-19 guidelines and revealed later that most crew members worked seven days a week while filming.

Cruise shouted at crew for not adhering to norms too

The Knight and Day actor was even caught shouting at crew members for breaching protocols during the London shoot in December 2020, which led to at least five people quitting the team. Later in June 2021, their fears came true when the shooting had to be halted as an unknown number of positive coronavirus cases among members of production came to light during regular testing.

Movie stars Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg, Pom Klementieff, Esai Morales

Thinking about the people associated with the project who will land in problems without work during the pandemic, Cruise shouldered on with the shoot for the film. He also reportedly paid $700,000 for his crew to live on cruise ships to create a safe bubble. Apart from Cruise, the movie stars Simon Pegg, Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, and Esai Morales, among others.