Disney's live-action 'Moana' struggles to make waves
What's the story
Disney's latest live-action remake, Moana, has had a disappointing start at the global box office. The film only managed to rake in $95 million worldwide, including $43 million domestically (US and Canada) and $52 million internationally. This is a far cry from Disney's initial projections of a $75 million overseas launch and a global total between $130-140 million.
Box office performance
'Moana' joins 'Snow White' as least successful remakes
Moana's dismal box office performance puts it among Disney's least successful live-action remakes. It joins the 2025 release Snow White, which opened to $44 million overseas and $87 million globally. The film is directed by Thomas Kail and stars newcomer Catherine Laga'aia as Moana, with Dwayne Johnson reprising his animated role as demigod Maui. Despite mixed reviews from critics, audience reception has been more positive, potentially aiding word-of-mouth promotion.
Competing releases
'Toy Story 5' continues to dominate box office
Meanwhile, Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 5 continues to perform well in its fourth weekend, earning $45 million from 50 markets. The film has now grossed $879.1 million globally, including $475.3 million overseas and $403.8 million domestically. Another new release, Evil Dead Burn, only earned $13.3 million in its overseas debut but has collected a total of $27 million worldwide so far.