Disney's live-action 'Moana' struggles to make waves

Box office performance

'Moana' joins 'Snow White' as least successful remakes

Moana's dismal box office performance puts it among Disney's least successful live-action remakes. It joins the 2025 release Snow White, which opened to $44 million overseas and $87 million globally. The film is directed by Thomas Kail and stars newcomer Catherine Laga'aia as Moana, with Dwayne Johnson reprising his animated role as demigod Maui. Despite mixed reviews from critics, audience reception has been more positive, potentially aiding word-of-mouth promotion.