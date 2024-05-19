Next Article

By Isha Sharma 02:23 pm May 19, 202402:23 pm

What's the story Mubi, the renowned arthouse distributor, production company, and streaming service, has acquired its second 2024 Cannes Film Festival competition title The Girl With the Needle, reported Variety. This follows their previous acquisition of Coralie Fargeat's body horror film The Substance. The rights for The Girl With the Needle, directed by Magnus von Horn, have been secured for North America, the UK/Ireland, Latin America, Germany/Austria, Italy, Turkey, and India.

Film synopsis

Know about the plotline of 'The Girl with the Needle'

The Girl With the Needle, a chilling black-and-white drama, is loosely based on the true story of Danish serial killer Dagmar Overbye. The film, set in post-WW1 Copenhagen, revolves around Karoline, a young pregnant factory worker who becomes a wet nurse for Dagmar to escape poverty. Variety critic Guy Lodge described it as a "terrifying, formally immaculate journey into the Stygian social margins of post-WWI Denmark." The film stars Vic Carmen Sonne, Trine Dyrholm, and Besir Zeciri.

Film analysis

Dark themes, social dynamics in 'The Girl with the Needle'

In addition to its dark themes, The Girl With The Needle also explores Karoline's rise and fall in social status. After her husband Peter goes missing, she becomes involved with a rich factory owner, Jorgen. However, after being expelled from Jorgen's house by his mother, Karoline finds herself back in poverty. It currently has a 92% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Film's message

It is also a tale of hope amid despair

Despite its grim narrative, the film offers a ray of hope as Karoline tries to piece together a family life that seemed shattered beyond hope and redemption. The film, with its detailed black-and-white narrative, is being sold by the Mubi-owned sales banner The Match Factory. It received widespread applause at its world premiere in Cannes, further solidifying Mubi's reputation for acquiring critically acclaimed arthouse films.