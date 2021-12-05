Entertainment Natasha Dalal, Varun Dhawan's wife, to make OTT debut soon

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Dec 05, 2021, 12:16 pm

Natasha Dalal will be showcasing her designing talents on 'Say Yes To The Dress India'

Actor Varun Dhawan's wife and fashion designer, Natasha Dalal, is all set to debut in the digital space with the fashion-based show Say Yes To The Dress India. Here, Dalal, who specializes in wedding dresses, will be seen helping would-be brides choose their ideal dress for the big event. The Indian version of the popular American show is premiering on Discovery+ on December 8.

Context Why does this story matter?

Bridal fashion designer Randy Fenoli on the TLC show

Beginning in 2007, Say Yes To The Dress featured different brides with unique visions and preferences visiting Kleinfeld, a top bridal boutique in New York City. The TLC show saw designers, fitters, and sales associates work with the brides to find their best-suited dresses. Often, the show brings in dramatic conflicts to present a fun picture. Before India, various regional spin-offs have branched out.

Details 'I'm excited to be part of this,' said Dalal

Viewers will get a glimpse of Dalal's wedding collection through the reality show. "Say Yes To The Dress is a highly appreciated show around the globe and being a part of it is an amazing experience!" she said. "I'm excited to be part of this...as it manages to give everyone a glimpse of how a bride-to-be feels just before saying yes to the Dress!"

Wedding Dalal and Dhawan tied the knot this January

Daughter of businessman Rajesh and Gauri Dalal, Dalal studied fashion designing at the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT), New York. After returning to India, she launched her own Natasha Dalal Label. In her personal life, the designer tied the knot with Dhawan in January 2021. She opted for a pale gold lehenga, accessorized with an ivory chooda set and diamond jewelry on her wedding.

Show Badshah crooned song for 'Say Yes To The Dress India'

Apart from Dalal, the upcoming Discovery+ show has also roped in some other popular faces. For example, rapper and singer Badshah has created the official music video for the reality venture, titled Sajna. Tagged to be the "Wedding Song of the Year," the Jugnu singer can be seen catering to every need of brides in the MV. Payal Dev has sung the female portions.