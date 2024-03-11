Next Article

'20 Days in Marupol' won Best Documentary at Oscars 2024

Academy Awards 2024: These films win documentary honors

By Aikantik Bag 07:48 am Mar 11, 202407:48 am

What's the story At the 2024 Academy Awards, the Ukrainian film 20 Days in Mariupol took home the Best Documentary Oscar, while The Last Repair Shop won Best Documentary Short. 20 Days in Mariupol, directed by Mstyslav Chernov, tells the story of the Russian siege on the Ukrainian city. Meanwhile, The Last Repair Shop, co-directed by Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers, focuses on a team fixing musical instruments for students in the Los Angeles Unified School District.

Speech

Chernov's mixed feelings on Oscar win

During his acceptance speech, Chernov shared mixed feelings about his work being the first Ukrainian film to win an Oscar. "I am honored but probably I will be the first director on this stage to say I wish I never made this film. I wish to be able to exchange this for Russia never attacking Ukraine and never occupying our cities." He also expressed his desire to exchange the honor for Russia releasing hostages and civilians in their jails.

Call to action

Chernov's call to action for filmmakers

Chernov recognized that he couldn't change history or the past but encouraged fellow filmmakers to make sure history records are accurate and truth prevails. "We all together, you - some of the most talented people in the world - can make sure...the people of Mariupol and those who have lost their lives will never be forgotten." He ended his speech with a heartfelt "Thanks to Ukraine."

Insights

'The Last Repair Shop's impact on Los Angeles students

The Last Repair Shop showcases an essential service provided by the Los Angeles Unified School District, one of the few districts in the country offering free musical equipment to students. Co-director Bowers shared his personal connection to the film, as Steve Bagmanyan, the piano tuner and supervisor of the repair shop, had tuned pianos at his middle and elementary schools. Co-director Proudfoot described making the film as "emotional and moving."

Twitter Post

Twitter Post