Rakhi Sawant shares pictures of mother's cancer treatmentLast updated on Feb 25, 2021, 11:21 am
Rakhi Sawant took to Instagram recently to confirm that her mother's cancer treatment has started.
She shared a picture of her mother with the caption, "Please pray for mom, she is undergoing cancer treatment. (sic)."
Sawant's mother Jaya was diagnosed with cancer when the 42-year-old celebrity was still inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. She had been hospitalized as well.
Details
Sawant quit the race, took home Rs. 14 lakh
Sawant, a famous name in the showbiz industry, managed to become one of the finalists of the highly-controversial reality show.
She pounced on the opportunity to take Rs. 14 lakh and quit the final race. Once out, Sawant said she will be using this money for her mother's treatment.
To note, Rubina Dilaik was announced as the winner of BB 14.
Quote
'I have no regrets'
Explaining her decision to walk away with the money, Sawant said had she lost, she would have been left with nothing.
"I have zero bank balance at the moment, and I needed the money for my mother's medical needs. I have spent all my savings in the last few years on her surgeries and needed financial backing. I have no regrets," she had said.
Information
She also called Salman Khan a legend
Sawant also thanked host and Bollywood actor Salman Khan.
"He is a rockstar and a legend in true self. He really supported me a lot, and I don't think I would have managed to survive the game without him, (sic)" she said.
According to Sawant, it was Khan and the love that she got from viewers that helped her "bear all the pain."
Instagram Post
Please pray for mom: Sawant
Journey
Challenger Sawant kept the entertainment quotient up
This was Sawant's second stint in Bigg Boss; she was a participant in the first season of the show and returned as a challenger in the latest season.
Living up to her image, Sawant kept everyone entertained with her antics and over-the-top stories, like the one about her mysterious husband.
She also found herself on the wrong side of couple Abhinav Shukla and Dilaik.