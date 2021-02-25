Rakhi Sawant took to Instagram recently to confirm that her mother's cancer treatment has started. She shared a picture of her mother with the caption, "Please pray for mom, she is undergoing cancer treatment. (sic)." Sawant's mother Jaya was diagnosed with cancer when the 42-year-old celebrity was still inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. She had been hospitalized as well. Here's more.

Details Sawant quit the race, took home Rs. 14 lakh

Sawant, a famous name in the showbiz industry, managed to become one of the finalists of the highly-controversial reality show. She pounced on the opportunity to take Rs. 14 lakh and quit the final race. Once out, Sawant said she will be using this money for her mother's treatment. To note, Rubina Dilaik was announced as the winner of BB 14.

Quote 'I have no regrets'

Explaining her decision to walk away with the money, Sawant said had she lost, she would have been left with nothing. "I have zero bank balance at the moment, and I needed the money for my mother's medical needs. I have spent all my savings in the last few years on her surgeries and needed financial backing. I have no regrets," she had said.

Information She also called Salman Khan a legend

Sawant also thanked host and Bollywood actor Salman Khan. "He is a rockstar and a legend in true self. He really supported me a lot, and I don't think I would have managed to survive the game without him, (sic)" she said. According to Sawant, it was Khan and the love that she got from viewers that helped her "bear all the pain."

Instagram Post Please pray for mom: Sawant

Journey Challenger Sawant kept the entertainment quotient up