Screen Awards 2026: Full list of winners

The 2026 edition of the Chetak Screen Awards was a night to remember, especially for the blockbuster film Dhurandhar. The movie bagged 14 awards at the event, including Best Actor (Male) for Ranveer Singh and Best Director for Aditya Dhar . Akshaye Khanna also won Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male). The film's technical categories were no exception, bagging awards for editing, sound design, special effects, dialogue, cinematography, production design, choreography, background score, action, and hairstyling and make-up.

Other winners Yami Gautam Dhar won Best Actor (Female) for 'Haq' Haq, directed by Suparn Verma, bagged the Best Actor (Female) award for Yami Gautam Dhar's performance as Shah Bano. It also won Best Film for Gender Sensitivity. Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound, inspired by a true story of friendship and tragedy during the COVID-19 lockdown, took home the Best Film award. Shazia Iqbal (Dhadak 2) was named Breakthrough Debut Director, Aneet Padda won Breakthrough New Actor (Female), and Ahaan Panday won Breakthrough New Actor (Male).

More awards Khatter dedicated his Best Actor award to the right cause Homebound also bagged the award for Best Film Writing, Story and Screenplay. The film's lead actors, Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa, along with producer Karan Johar and Adar Poonawalla, who has a stake in Dharma Productions, were on stage to receive the honor. Khatter dedicated the award to those who fight every day for their identity. "This film is an effort to give voice to the voiceless," he said.

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Shared honors Other notable wins of the night Dhurandhar also shared the Best Costume award with another blockbuster, Chhaava. Shalini Vatsa (Homebound) won Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female). The awards ceremony, which returned after a seven-year hiatus, was hosted by actors Alia Bhatt and Sunil Grover, stand-up comedian Zakir Khan, and Saurabh Dwivedi. The event was streamed live on SonyLIV, Sony Entertainment Television, and YouTube.

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OTT success 'Stolen' and 'Saiyaara' dominated, too In the OTT category, Stolen won four of five awards: Best Film and Best Director (Karan Tejpal), Best Actor (Abhishek Banerjee), and Best Script. Sanya Malhotra was named Best OTT Actor (Female) for Mrs., a remake of The Great Indian Kitchen. Mohit Suri's Saiyaara dominated in music with Faheem Abdullah and Shreya Ghoshal winning Best Playback Singer Male and Female, respectively, for its title track. It also won Best Song, while Gulzar clinched Best Lyrics for Ul Julool Ishq.