'Street Fighter 2026' brings Capcom franchise characters to live action

This movie packs an international cast: Andrew Koji (Ryu), Noah Centineo (Ken), Callina Liang (Chun-Li), David Dastmalchian (M. Bison), plus Cody Rhodes, Jason Momoa, Vidyut Jammwal, Roman Reigns, Orville Peck, and Olivier Richters as other iconic fighters.

Street Fighter 2026 lands in theaters. Get ready for some serious nostalgia!