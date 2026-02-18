'Khalnayak': Neena Gupta recalls Subhash Ghai's 'crass' padded bra comment

Veteran actor Neena Gupta recalled a humiliating request from director Subhash Ghai while filming the iconic song Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai for Khalnayak. In Shubhankar Mishra's podcast, she revealed that Ghai had asked her to wear a padded bra to fit his visual brief. He had looked at the costume designer and had asked them to make Gupta "appear fuller." "At that time, I felt very angry and thought how can he say something like that? So crass."

Changed view Gupta has come to terms with Ghai's request Gupta, who starred alongside Madhuri Dixit in the 1993 film, said she understands Ghai's perspective now. "But now I feel he was just doing his job. He had a certain image in mind for the character in the song and he expressed it plainly." "He didn't stare at me but I was new then-today I understand it differently. It did trouble me for some time but then the song was so beautiful I forgot about it."

Film details More about 'Khalnayak' and its success Khalnayak, a crime action thriller, starred Sanjay Dutt in the lead role with Dixit, Anupam Kher, Rakhee Gulzar, and Jackie Shroff in supporting roles. The film followed two police officers on their mission to catch an escaped criminal. It went on to become the second-highest-grossing movie of 1993, and its soundtrack was also a major hit.

