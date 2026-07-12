Sunita Ahuja is 'done' with reality shows after 'Lock Upp'
What's the story
Sunita Ahuja, the wife of Bollywood actor Govinda, recently left the reality show Lock Upp 2 due to health issues. In an exclusive interview with Zoom/Telly Talk India, she revealed that her blood sugar levels had spiked during her time on the show. Following this, she announced that she would never participate in any reality show again, including Bigg Boss.
Reality show reflections
'I will never do a reality show in my life'
During her candid conversation, Ahuja revealed she had a mixed bag of experiences on Lock Upp 2. She said, "I don't think I will ever do Bigg Boss. I had all the experiences in the 15 days of my stay in Lock Upp." "Bigg Boss is three months long. I am not mad. I will never do a reality show in my life. I am just done with it."
Friendship defense
On Harshad Chopda, Shivangi Joshi's bond
Ahuja also spoke about the bond between actors Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi on Lock Upp 2. When asked about their relationship, she said, "They both are like my kids. I love Harshad and Shivangi." "People are going to say what they want to say. That's their personal thing." "I have stayed there for two weeks. I haven't seen a different kind of bond between Harshad and Shivangi. They are excellent friends."
Industry insights
Know more about the show
Ahuja further added, "Govinda's name was also linked with so many actresses like Karisma Kapoor, Neelam and others. They are artists. It happens." "Is it wrong to be friends in the industry?" The Netflix reality show Lock Upp 2 is hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan and produced by Ektaa Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms. It is a six-week-long series featuring various celebrities, including Ram Kapoor, Shilpa Shinde, and Dheeraj Dhoopar.