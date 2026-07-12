Sunita Ahuja is 'done' with reality shows after 'Lock Upp'

Friendship defense

On Harshad Chopda, Shivangi Joshi's bond

Ahuja also spoke about the bond between actors Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi on Lock Upp 2. When asked about their relationship, she said, "They both are like my kids. I love Harshad and Shivangi." "People are going to say what they want to say. That's their personal thing." "I have stayed there for two weeks. I haven't seen a different kind of bond between Harshad and Shivangi. They are excellent friends."