Sunny Leone becomes first Indian actress to enter NFT arena

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Nov 03, 2021, 03:34 pm

After Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth, Sunny Leone enters NFT club

Digital assets are here to stay! Though the trend is some years old, it gained credibility and importance in recent times after celebrities joined the bandwagon. The latest to enter the NFT (non-fungible token) domain is none other than Sunny Leone. With this, she became the first Indian actress to enter the club that has stalwarts like Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth as its members.

Information

What is the 'Misfitz' collection by Leone?

Leone recently launched her digital assets, Misfitz, through a website and her collection consisting of almost 10,000 NFTs was sold out in no time. A unique set of hand-animated art, Misfitz is a collaborative effort of the actress and Mintdropz. Whenever someone buys her NFT, she gets paid an amount in cryptocurrencies. Notably, NFT is booming and some are worth millions.

Quote

'This was a private sale and it sold out immediately'

While speaking to IANS, the Mastizaade actress said, "This was a private sale and it sold out immediately. I am beyond excited about the hype behind my collection and the support from the community." "In many ways, I'm myself a misfit so there wasn't anything that's more appropriate than this collection." In the coming months, Leone will be seen in several South Indian films.

Twitter Post

'Leone becomes the first Bollywood star to sell an NFT'

Fact

She joins the likes of Paris Hilton, Ellen DeGeneres

Apart from Bachchan and our Rajini sir, the world of digital assets has members from all over the world. In April, talk show host Ellen DeGeneres's first sale racked in around $33,495, which she donated to charity. Social media star Paris Hilton's digital art made around $1.11 million! In another mega deal, Lindsay Lohan's electronic music NFT was sold for more than $ 85,500.

Details

Here's what we know about 'Non-fungible Token'

Recently, Ram Gopal Varma too sold his film Dangerous as an NFT on the blockchain. NFT is a digital form of assets that can include art, music, video games, painting etc. It has to be unique and can be bought and sold digitally through cryptocurrency. The sale of these digital assets can be traced through blockchain technology. It is decentralized and everything is transparent.