Swift performs 'Toy Story 5' hit at Academy Museum Gala
Taylor Swift lit up the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles this week, performing "I Knew It, I Knew You," her original song from Toy Story 5 that just hit No. 1 on US country radio (her first in 13 years!).
The annual event advances the museum's mission to "celebrate and preserve cinema" and brings together some of Hollywood's brightest.
Gala honors carpenter Domingo Theron
Swift also treated the crowd to "Blank Space" and "Love Story," while the gala honored icons like John Carpenter, Colman Domingo, and Charlize Theron.
The founding supporter of the Academy Museum and the exclusive partner of the gala, the night was co-chaired by industry heavyweights like Tom Ford and Steven Spielberg, with a host committee featuring Jessica Alba, Jon M Chu, Questlove, and more, all showing their love for cinema.