Hidden behind-the-scenes facts from 'Gilmore Girls' you'll love

Gilmore Girls is a beloved television series that has kept us hooked with its witty dialogue and charming small-town setting. While fans have loved the show for years, there still remain some more hidden details about the sets that even the most dedicated viewers would have missed. These secrets give depth to the show's world and a look into the creative process behind it. Let's take a look at some of these intriguing insights.

Spin-off A 'Gilmore Girls' spin-off was scrapped due to budget issues Fans of Gilmore Girls may be surprised to learn that a spin-off called Windward Circle was nearly made, centered around Jess Mariano's life in Venice, California. The show was intended to follow his journey after leaving Stars Hollow. A backdoor pilot even aired during Gilmore Girls, but the spin-off never took off. Why? Filming in Venice proved too expensive, and budget constraints ultimately led to the project's cancellation before it could move forward.

Home evolution Lorelai's house transformation We also remember how Lorelai's House changed drastically through the series. From being just another building on the lot, it became an iconic part of Gilmore Girls. The interior sets were revamped a number of times to showcase Lorelai and Rory's developing lives and personalities. And that's how set design can add to the storytelling!

Hidden details Luke's Diner secrets Luke's Diner is perhaps one of the most famous spots in Gilmore Girls. But what many fans don't know is that it was a different diner in other productions before it became Luke's famous restaurant. The transformation included minor changes such as vintage signs and rearranging of furniture to add a signature Stars Hollow charm.

School design Chilton Academy inspiration Rory's high school, Chilton Academy, was inspired by real-life prestigious schools. The set designers took inspiration from a number of elite schools across America. The idea was to make it feel both intimidating and aspirational, and it worked perfectly with Rory's story arc throughout her education in the show.