Sreeleela reportedly exits Akhil Akkineni's 'Lenin': Here's why

The upcoming action drama Lenin, starring Akhil Akkineni and helmed by Murali Kishore Abburu, may be facing a casting change. Apparently, actor Sreeleela has opted out of the project due to scheduling conflicts, reported 123Telugu. The production team is now on the lookout for a new female lead.

Production impact No official confirmation from the production team yet Since the shooting for Lenin has already begun, this sudden casting change might cause some minor hiccups in the production process. However, no official confirmation has been made by the production team yet. The film is based on honor killings and set in Rayalaseema, with Akkineni portraying a man from an underprivileged community facing intense social challenges.

Career highlights Sreeleela has several exciting projects lined up Sreeleela is one of the biggest young stars in the industry today. After she impressed audiences with her performance alongside Mahesh Babu in Guntur Kaaram, she again caught attention with her energetic dance number in Pushpa 2: The Rule. She has multiple films coming up, including Junior, Mass Jathara, the period drama Parasakthi, and her much-anticipated Bollywood debut opposite Kartik Aaryan.