'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' trailer- Blood bath, psychological thrill

Written by Anamika Bharti Mail Last updated on Aug 03, 2021, 04:00 pm

The massacre begins! Another trailer of Tom Hardy and Woody Harrelson-starrer Venom: Let There Be Carnage got launched recently. As the name suggests, this much-anticipated Marvel movie will be full of mayhem. Well, the twist of studying a serial killer's mind just adds the cherry on the top. The biggest question which hangs is who will win, Hardy's Venom or Harrelson's Carnage? Let's explore.

Wilderness

Eddie Brock makes rules for both him and Venom

The trailer introduces us to the two sides of Eddie Brock (Hardy): One who lives a normal life as a journalist, and the other is Venom, who is a predator. Brock makes rules for both him and Venom to survive successfully in one body. He gives Venom the opportunity to feed on people, and, in return, Venom controls his urge of killing.

Quote

'What's mine is yours, and what's yours is mine'

Cletus Kasady, a psychotic killer, who turns into Carnage

We then see Brock is asked to cover the story of a psychotic serial killer, Cletus Kasady (Harrelson), who refuses to talk to anyone except him. When asked by Brock, "Why me?," Kasady answers, "What's mine is yours, and what's yours is mine," hinting both have the devil inside. Kasady then tastes Brock's blood after biting him. It transforms him into Carnage, a predator.

Blooming Love

Will Carnage save his love interest from her dark past?

Shriek will unfold her dark past in the movie

Besides action and killing, love will also bloom in the movie. Kasady develops a love interest in Frances Barrison/Shriek (Naomie Harris). The one common thing that both have is their dark past. Shriek was bullied by her mother for being overweight. And, isolation discovered her mutant abilities. The trailer hints at Kasady setting free his love from all her boundations, unleashing chaos.

Premiere

'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' releases this September in cinemas

'Venom 2' releases this September, trailer released

The Andy Serkis-directorial also stars Michelle Williams as Anne Weying, Brock's ex-fiancee. Brock feels jealous when he sees her getting engaged to Dan Lewis (Red Scott). Jealousy might lead him to try breaking Lewis and Weying's relationship. Venom: Let There Be Carnage is set to release in cinemas in the UK on September 15 and in the US on September 24, 2021.