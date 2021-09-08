Vidyut Jammwal's tribute video for bestie Sidharth Shukla is tear-jerking

Written by Pallabi Chatterjee Mail Last updated on Sep 08, 2021, 05:16 pm

Vidyut Jammwal paid tribute to his best friend Sidharth Shukla today

Vidyut Jammwal moved social media to tears today with his heartfelt tribute to his best friend and gym buddy Sidharth Shukla, who died last week due to a massive heart attack. He posted a long video on Instagram that lasted close to 20 minutes, in which he poured his heart out while reminiscing the times he spent with the Balika Vadhu actor.

He began the video by chanting 'Om Shanti' mantra twice

The Commando star started the video chanting Om Shanti mantra, twice. After a pause, the action hero began narrating that he met Shukla last in July, and like always, it was an impromptu meet. Donning a black T-shirt and olive-green trousers, Jammwal didn't hold back while recalling those fond moments. At times, his eyes swelled up, which he masked by flashing a smile.

He and Shukla knew each other for 15-20 years

Calling Shukla his "first gym partner," Jammwal said that they knew each other for the past 15 to 20 years. "I have never had a friend like him," he shared, adding that he met the actor for the first time at Sykz gym in Andheri in 2004. Jammwal narrated that he still remembers what Shukla wore that day, such was the impact.

Shukla's upbringing got a special mention in Jammwal's video

Jammwal made a special mention of Shukla's upbringing, which was mostly done by "three strong women," his mother and two elder sisters. The Junglee star said that the men who are brought up by women have a different way of looking at life. They have more empathy and respect toward anyone, and Shukla was one such person. "Asli mard tha woh," he noted.

Shukla never followed the entertainment industry's pap culture, says Jammwal

Jammwal said that Shukla never followed the pap culture of the entertainment industry. He rather hated the paparazzi, but wasn't rude to them. The Bigg Boss 13 winner had immense respect for women, and unlike most men, he never discussed about them with his male friends, said the 40-year-old, adding how Shukla didn't mind lending his expensive bikes to his friends for helping them.

Jammwal ended the video by dedicating 'See You Again'

Describing his friend as "well-read, well-spoken and intelligent," Jammwal said that he has not met a person in his life who was fluent in both Hindi and English, with equal efficiency. He ended the video by dedicating See You Again, a song from Furious 7, which was a favorite track of both the actors. "Never thought I will be dedicating this to you."