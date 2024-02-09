The Uttarakhand government has issued a "shoot at sight" order

What's the story At least four people died and 250 others were injured as violence erupted in Uttarakhand's Haldwani city over the demolition of an "illegally built" madrasa and mosque. The Uttarakhand government has issued a "shoot at sight" order and imposed a curfew in the city. Internet services and schools have also been shut, officials said. The incident took place a day after the Uttarakhand assembly passed the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill.

Police, administrative officials attacked

According to reports, on Thursday afternoon, a bulldozer razed the madrasa and the mosque, allegedly built illegally on "nazool land" (owned by the state government) in Banbhoolpura area. In response, some residents set vehicles on fire and hurled stones at police and administrative officials involved in the drive. Senior Superintendent of Police Prahlad Meena said the demolitions complied with a court order, NDTV reported.

CM calls high-level meeting

In wake of the tension, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami called a high-level meeting on Thursday, a statement issued by the state information department said. The chief minister reviewed the situation with the chief secretary and director general of police and gave instructions to deal strictly with "unruly elements." He also appealed to the people to maintain peace. In a statement to ANI, Dhami said, "Strict action will be taken against rioters and encroachers who committed arson."

Only hospitals, medical shops to remain open

As per the government order, no person will leave the house except for urgent work, and all business institutions, shops, industries, etc will remain closed. Only hospitals and medical shops will remain open. According to Nainital District Magistrate Vandana, the situation is "now under control," the Hindustan Times reported. The violence was controlled in Banbhoolpura and wasn't allowed to spread to the main city, she said, adding that security forces were deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

PIL in HC to halt demolition

According to NDTV, Municipal Commissioner Pankaj Upadhyay claimed that the madrasa and "namaz site" were illegal, highlighting that the Haldwani civic body had previously seized three acres of nearby land and sealed the structures. The Uttarakhand High Court held a hearing on Thursday on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking to halt the demolition. The court, however, did not grant relief, and the demolition continued. The matter is scheduled for a further hearing on February 14.