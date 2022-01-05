NHAI's new traffic management system ATMS: How does it work?

Saptak Datta Twitter Jan 05, 2022, 11:14 am 2 min read

The ATMS will soon be installed across India's national highways and expressways.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is testing new technology, the Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS), to be installed across the country's highways and expressways. It will notify authorities if a car has legal documentation, snap photos of the number plate, and inform authorities if passengers are not wearing seat belts. The ATMS will be linked to the transportation department's (RTOs) vehicle database.

Context Why does this story matter?

According to NHAI officials, the ATMS would help reduce traffic congestion and accidents because no barricades will be used and only flagged vehicles will be issued challans. If a vehicle is found without proper documentation, the information will be communicated with the local traffic police, who will issue the challans. The technology will also help identify vehicles that have been involved in criminal activity.

Details How will the ATMS function?

As the system will be linked to the RTO database, the ATMS will provide information on the vehicle's insurance, age, pollution certificate, and CNG kit testing certificate. The system will also check for a valid fitness certificate for the commercial vehicles. The NHAI is actively testing the system on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, and other locations.

Information Where will the ATMS implemented?

The ATMS is now required across all new expressways and national highways being constructed, according to the Ministry of Road Transport. Existing roadways, such as the Delhi-Agra expressway, will also implement the new technology. Some experts proposed linking ATMS with the road transport department's database during a recent discussion between the road transport ministry and the NHAI.

Details Road accidents in India

India reported approximately 4,49,000 traffic accidents in 2019, according to Statista. Road accidents reportedly claimed the lives of almost 1,51,000 people throughout the country in 2019. Young Indians were involved in almost 70% of the accidents. Despite having only 1% of the worldwide vehicle population, India is reportedly responsible for 6% of all road traffic accidents.