Bihar: Man's leg plastered with cardboard at health center

By Tanya Shrivastava 04:39 pm Jun 13, 202404:39 pm

What's the story A patient, named Nitish Kumar, from Muzaffarpur, Bihar, received an unconventional treatment for his fractured leg at a local health center. After falling from his bike in Minapur, he was taken to a primary health center where his leg was bandaged with a cardboard carton as a makeshift splint. This unusual method of treatment was used instead of the traditional plaster cast.

Negligence allegations at Muzaffarpur hospital

Following the initial treatment, Kumar was transferred to Shree Krishna Medical College and Hospital College in Muzaffarpur. Despite being admitted for five days, no doctor attended to him to replace the cardboard with a plaster cast, as per his family's allegations. Videos from the hospital show Kumar lying in bed with the piece of cardboard still attached to his leg by a worn-out bandage.

Investigation underway, hospital denies negligence

The hospital's superintendent, Dr Vibha Kumari, confirmed that an investigation is underway to determine why no doctors treated Kumar or replaced the cardboard splint with a plaster cast during his stay at the hospital. She also stated that doctors have been instructed to attend to Kumar and he will be treated soon. However, Dr Kumari denied any negligence on part of the hospital, instead attributing blame to the primary health center that initially applied the cardboard splint on Kumar's leg.