Last updated on Apr 09, 2021, 02:16 am

India on Thursday reported more than 1.31 lakh fresh coronavirus infections, marking the biggest single-day spike yet for the third consecutive day. The nationwide tally climbed past 13 million cases. Meanwhile, more than 800 more patients died in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,67,714. Maharashtra—the worst-hit state in India—continued to report a high daily positivity rate in coronavirus infections.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 1,29,28,574 COVID-19 cases, 1,66,862 deaths

Till Thursday morning, the Health Ministry had reported 1,29,28,574 COVID-19 cases, including 1,66,862 deaths, 9,10,319 active cases, and 1,18,51,393 recoveries. According to data compiled from state/UT statistics, India reported 1,30,57,863 cases and 1,67,714 deaths till Thursday night. Over 11.9 million have recovered. 9,40,96,689 vaccine doses were administered in India till 8 pm on Thursday and 34,73,083 doses were given on the day.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Thursday

Maharashtra: 32,29,547 total cases, 57,028 deaths, 26,49,757 recoveries. Kerala: 11,48,947 total cases, 4,728 deaths, 11,10,283 recoveries. Karnataka: 10,40,130 total cases, 12,767 deaths, 9,73,949 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh: 9,15,832 total cases, 7,268 deaths, 8,93,651 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 9,15,386 total cases, 12,840 deaths, 8,72,415 recoveries. Delhi: 6,98,005 total cases, 11,157 deaths, 6,63,667 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 6,54,404 total cases, 9,003 deaths, 6,06,063 recoveries.

Key updates 56K new cases in Maharashtra; Karnataka reports 6.5K fresh infections

56,286 more people tested positive in Maharashtra with 2,36,815 tests on Thursday. At 23.7%, the state continued to record a high daily positivity rate. Punjab reported 3,119 new cases, pushing the tally to 2,63,090. 7,334 patients have died in Punjab while 2,29,367 have recovered. Karnataka reported 6,570 new cases. The daily positivity rate stood at 6% with 1,08,757 tests.

Information 4K new cases in Gujarat; MP reports 4K fresh infections

Gujarat reported 4,021 new cases—the highest single-day spike—pushing the state's tally to 3,32,474, which includes 4,655 deaths and 3,07,346 recoveries. Madhya Pradesh reported a record 4,324 new cases. The state's tally has now climbed to 3,22,338, which includes 4,113 deaths and 2,90,165 recoveries.

Key updates Delhi reports 7.4K more cases; 10.3K fresh infections in Chhattisgarh